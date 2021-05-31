Isolated storms as warmth returns for the holiday

After a below-average weekend, the weather pattern will start to bring back summer-like conditions. For your holiday, the sunshine will be around at times while temperatures climb back into the 70s.

If sunshine can create some instability at the surface this afternoon, a few thunderstorms will be possible. Severe storms are possible in north-central Wisconsin. As for our region, lightning, small hail, and gusty winds are possible.

Much of the rest of the week will bring in plenty of sunshine as temperatures are at or above average. A few shortwaves could bring weaker afternoon thunderstorm chances Wednesday and Thursday night.

The first weekend of June is expected to bring well-above-average temperatures. Not only will the temperatures climb but the humidity will make a grand return.

Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett