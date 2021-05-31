Isolated Thunderstorms Expected Later Today

Isolated Thunderstorms Today…

It has been mostly sunny today across the La Crosse region today. Temperatures have been in the 70s. There will be a chance for isolated thunderstorms later this afternoon into the early evening hours as a cold front pushes through. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the region under a marginal risk for severe weather. The main threats are gusty winds and small hail. Lows tonight will be in the low 50s.

Beautiful Tuesday…

Expect partly cloudy skies on your Tuesday with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s.

More Storms Wednesday…

Wet weather returns on Wednesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will top 80 degrees for the afternoon high.

Feeling Like Summer…

Temperatures will continue to be on the rise into the 80s, possibly nearing 90 degrees by the weekend. Make sure to stay hydrated and have plenty of sunscreen on if you plan to be outside. Rain chances will hold off until late weekend.

Pollen Forecast…

Grass, Pine, and Tree counts will be in the medium category on Tuesday and Wednesday.



Have a great day!



-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden