La Crosse Memorial Day Parade honors those who served and sacrificed

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - For the first time in three years, La Crosse's Memorial Day parade took to the streets to honor those who sacrificed their lives before ending at Oak Grove Cemetery.

Weather washed out the parade in 2019 while COVID forced the cancellation of the 2020 event.

This year's parade featured servicemen and women and veterans. Many marched and carried flags, some rode in cars displaying signs and honking as they went past those along the route. Many community members lined the streets to wave and thank them for their service to our country.

Two people from La Crosse, Jay Ash and Kay Bach, have attended the Memorial Day parade for as long as they can remember. Both have family in the military and said it's important to them to be a part of the community's recognition of those service members.

"I came up through the Vietnam era and I think that every former military person really should be honored because they have given a part of their life and maybe all their life to the military and I just want to be here to honor that and see the rest of the community come out," said Ash. "It's just a wonderful expression of appreciation."

Ash said he believes it means a lot to the community.

"I think it's an opportunity to recognize people that we don't often think about in our daily life unless there is something in the news. To see our friends and neighbors here and to realize that military is all around us and they are part of our lives. We don't have a lot of opportunities to offer them that recognition, celebration, and honor," said Ash.

After the parade, community members traveled to Oak Grove Cemetery where a short ceremony was held in honor of those who have fought and died for our freedoms.

Senator Brad Pfaff, Rep. Jill Billings, and La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds were all in attendance. Several people spoke during the ceremony including high school students and Rick Trietley, a veteran and current Vice President for Student Success at Viterbo University.

The 21-gun salute and TAPS followed the ceremony. Many community members stuck around after to walk around the cemetery looking at the flags placed in the ground and honoring those who have fallen in the fight for our freedom.