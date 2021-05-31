Meet the Fairy Godmother of Holmen, Wisconsin

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - In a farmhouse, stuffed full of sparkle and lace, is the fairy godmother of Holmen, Wisconsin. Judy Wolff has been gifting girls prom gowns and wedding dresses for free, or a fraction of the price.

"One little girl goes -- 'I've never been a princess before!'" laughed Judy. "She was twirling around and just… That's the thanks I get. I love it."

The money that the girls pay for some of the dresses goes to cover the cost of storing Judy's massive collection of dresses in several rental units. "So, it's not a get rich thing," she said. It's more like, break-even if you can. It all started with a small collection when Judy saw a second life for her daughter's discarded formal dresses.

Many of the gowns are donated or Judy buys them herself. She's become a self-taught dry cleaning whiz and an expert seamstress. She's even known to do alterations for free. "I mean there's not a dress that you can't use. If it's got something wrong with it you can tear it apart and make it something else," laughed Judy.

And she tucks lessons between the tulle. "I say it right to them (the girls)," explained Judy. "All I ask is that you pay it forward. Give the dress to someone else when you're done with it."

She especially wants teens to learn how to give back, so she is spending time teaching them to sew tiny gowns for stillborn babies, or premies, that don't survive. "I don't want to get gratitude or anything, what I think is really nice is the photographers that come in and take pictures (of the babies). They did that for my daughter."

Some of Judy's wedding dresses have stubborn stains or the style is a little too dated, so she transforms them into miniature angel gowns, something that wasn't available the day her granddaughter was stillborn. "When I saw that poor little girl, with this diaper three times bigger than her, laying there wrapped in a blanket -- I couldn't believe it."



Teaching these young women to help sew the angel gowns comes easily to Judy. "It is healing. It helps," she said. Judy used to work in the school system until she was put on permanent disability in 2002. "It's been hard," Judy admitted. "I mean -- I've got a cupboard full of medicine that I've got to take."

Judy is plagued by health problems because she was a 9/11 volunteer, working about four blocks from ground zero where she and thousands of others were exposed to toxic dust. She still keeps in touch with the volunteers she worked with and says many of them are also sick. "The numbers are just so high. Just last week, five of them passed away from cancer," she added, sadly.

And while she can't earn a paycheck like she used to, Judy calls the work she is doing -- worth it. And says it has helped her navigate the peaks and valleys of PTSD. "I still don't regret going," she said. "I look at all the people that I was able to help. Even though I'm sick. There were a lot of people I could help while I was there."

Her perspective is rare, and refreshing, and one might wonder -- where did that seed of volunterissm first sprout? Judy said it was something that she learned from her parents. "My dad was a volunteer firefighter and my mom always taught us, do for others don't always do for yourself."

To date, Judy has given away 500 dresses. And the Angel Gowns she makes are donated to local hospitals, but, she says she's never spoken with a family that's received one. It's because she wants to remain anonymous, a testament to who Judy is. You can find out more about her wedding and prom dress projects on Facebook. Click here for Guardian Angel Gown Rental or the Beautiful Butterfly Project Prom.

If you know someone making a positive difference in your community nominate them for a Jefferson Award.