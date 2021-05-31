Navy pilot remembered 53 years after his death

CADOTT (WQOW) – Enlisting after high school, Jerry Irwin served in the Navy as a pilot for three years, before returning home to be a part of the Naval Reserves while attending UW-Stout.

Shortly after graduation, the Navy asked him to enlist once again.

“And he decided to go for six more months,” said Diane Weggen, Jerry’s sister. “He made it three of the six.”

Weggen said her brother was her best friend, and a groomsman in her wedding.

It was during that 6-month re-enlistment that Irwin died while doing the thing he loves most: flying. In March of 1968, he was piloting an A6A Intruder when it exploded in the air; killing him and his navigator.

“Intellectually, we know we could lose any,” Weggen said. “I could have lost my son, I could lose my grandson. But you just don’t think it’s going to happen. And when I got that call, it was like…this can’t be.”

When remembering her brother’s funeral 53 years ago, Weggen said it seemed like the whole town attended, mourning together as taps played in the background, a song that Weggen still struggles to hear, even now. But the hardest part was mourning a loved one who’s body was never recovered.

“It was just a smiling picture looking at you. That was very very hard,” Weggen said.

Diane visits her brother’s grave a few times a year where he is buried alongside other family members. Beside his grave is a statue that was placed by their mother.

“She had this made because, in our faith, Blessed Mother Mary watches over us,” Weggen said.

American flags can be seen across the graveyard this Memorial Day weekend, a time that remembers those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. For Weggen, and so many other military families, memorializing her fallen loved one goes beyond Memorial Day.

“I pray for him all the time, pray for him every day,” Weggen said. “It’s a constant. Because he’ll always be a part of me.”