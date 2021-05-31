Onalaska honoring Memorial Day

Onalaska, Wis. - (WXOW) - The city of Onalaska honored Memorial Day in the tradition they've been accustomed to, a parade and a special program. A year after COVID-19, the traditions are returning.

Parade goers lined the street. Members of Legion Post 336, community members and the Luther High School marching band made their way down the route.

The parade, beginning at the American Legion, went straight to the Onalaska cemetery for the return of the annual program. After a welcome from Post Commander Jim Binash and Mayor Kim Smith, the main address was delivered by Lt. Colonel Erik Archer. The 19 year Army veteran who now serves as the UW La Crosse Military Science Director spoke to the crowd about acknowledgement of not only pain and sadness, but of the greatness in those who made that ultimate sacrifice.

"Today is a day when we honor all those that gave," Archer said. "To have a day be a day when we feel first loss and pain and I think what I would offer humbly is that we should celebrate those that lived and appreciate that sacrifice."

Mayor Kim Smith also felt a strong bond with the community gathered at the program, a collection of all ages sharing time to remember those who fought for everyone.

"It's very important for us to gather today, to show our appreciation for their service and to let their families know that we honor that sacrifice." she said.

The program concluded with a roll call for the seven Onalaska soldiers that were killed in action, followed by a gun salute and the playing of "Taps".