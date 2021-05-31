Skip to Content

Pakistan army: Militants in twin attacks kill 4 troops in SW

New
5:11 pm National news from the Associated Press

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says suspected militants have attacked a security post and hours later targeted a vehicle carrying troops in the country’s southwest, killing four soldiers and four insurgents. The military says Monday’s first incident occurred when militants attacked a security post in the city of Quetta, killing four soldiers and wounding six others. Troops returned fire, killing at least four insurgents. In the second attack, militants set off a roadside bomb aimed at a security vehicle, wounding two soldiers in Baluchistan province. Secessionist groups in Baluchistan have staged a long-running insurgency to push for independence from the central government in Islamabad. The Pakistani Taliban and the Islamic State extremist group also have presences there.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content