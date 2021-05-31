Police: Milwaukee cop fatally shot man who wouldn’t drop gun

MIlWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say an officer fatally shot a 49-year-old man who was armed with a gun, firing shots and refused multiple commands to drop the weapon. Milwaukee police say the shooting happened Sunday night. Officers were called to a report of shots fired on the 2700 block of S. 29th Street. Officers heard shots when they arrived and found the man with a gun on the front porch. He went to the rear porch and continued firing shots. Police say an officer fatally shot the man after he refused to drop his gun. The officer has been placed on administrative duty and the shooting is being investigated.