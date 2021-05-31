Protesters slam choice of Syria for board of UN health body

BEIRUT (AP) — Dozens of medical workers in rebel-held northwest Syria have protested a decision to grant President Bashar Assad’s government a seat on the executive board of the World Health Organization. They said Monday that Assad is responsible for bombing hospitals and clinics across the war-ravaged country. The decision to give Syria a seat came a decade into the country’s devastating civil war that has left untold numbers of civilians — including many health care workers — dead and injured. The selection of Syria came at a little-noticed session Saturday of the WHO’s annual assembly. Rifaat Farhat, a senior health official in Idlib, said the move “contradicts all international and humanitarian laws.”