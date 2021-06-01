A direction home: Bob Dylan album returned 48 years late

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — A man living in San Francisco has mailed a Bob Dylan double album back to an Ohio library where it was overdue by 48 years. Howard Simon recently sent the album along with a letter to the Heights Libraries system outside Cleveland, apologizing for his tardiness. Simon checked out Dylan’s “Self Portrait” as an eighth-grader. The 73-year-old Simon says he found it between two other Dylan albums in his personal vinyl collection. His letter says the album cover is a little battered after his assorted travels but the records themselves remain in good shape. He sent the library $175 and his own album. The library told him don’t think twice, it’s all right.