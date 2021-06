LA CROSSE, (WXOW) - The Aquinas Blugolds defeated the Central River Hawks, 9-5 on Tuesday night.

Aquinas freshman, Eddie Peters went 2-4 with 2 RBI's.

In the 6th inning, Blugold, Calvin Hargrove hit a three-run home run to put the River Hawks away.

Aquinas improves to 20-1 and will play Onalaska on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Central drops to 8-7 and will play Logan on Thursday, June 3rd.