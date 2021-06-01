As the weather improves, the unsheltered population become more visible in local parks

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - While it may seem like the unsheltered population is increasing, they're simply becoming more visible as the weather improves because many can be outdoors rather than in a shelter.

There may be questions about a seemingly recent uptick in the unsheltered population said Ellen Oligney, Homeless Outreach Specialist at Independent Living Resources. While it may seem that way, there isn't an increase.

"Maybe it looks like there are a lot of people experiencing homelessness right now, but I think it's actually just that it's more visible in the park currently," said Oligney. "With the nicer weather we do a lot of times see a lot of people leaving Salvation Army because it's physically safe, temperature wise to stay and sleep outside again."

With the closing of the night-by-night warming center by Catholic Charities, she explained that those individuals are staying outside again because that's no longer an option. Oligney said while we are seeing them more that doesn't mean there's been a sudden increase in homelessness.

Independent Living Resources (ILR) doesn't provide shelter for people but they go out weekly to Cameron Park, to other parks, and the parking ramps to work one-on-one with people who are staying outside right now. They work collaboratively with places across the community like the Salvation Army, Catholic Charities Warming Center, and Couleecap.

From November to about April, the Catholic Charities warming center is open. During the summer, the only shelter in the La Crosse community is the Salvation Army which is another reason there may seem to be an increase in the population.

"I wouldn't say there is a drastic uptick in numbers. They generally stay pretty much around what we normally see year round. It's just that in the winter time, people do get more creative with finding family and friends and finding places to stay," said Oligney.

"People have agency and they can make their own choices and when they can stay outside, that might be something they are willing to choose over staying in a shelter for a multitude of reasons."

She explained that COVID has made it difficult to determine where people are staying.

"In the past, there were main congregational areas that people would go to," said Oligney.

She said places like the Hospitality House, which closed last year, was a good place for people to go and stay but that there isn't something like that right now. Oligney explained that she feels that their outreach program fills a major gap for the homeless population.

"It's really unique that we, in this small area, get to have a program do that," said Oligney.

She said she hopes that people remember when working or talking about this population that they are human.

"The core of how I approach my work and work with the people that I do is that I'm talking with a person that has a mother, father, brother, sister. They are just like anyone else we will meet in the grocery store and treating them that way," said Oligney.