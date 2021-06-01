Belarus: Activist stabs himself with pen while in court

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Belarusian activist stabbed himself in the neck during a court hearing to protest political repression and authorities’ threats to prosecute his relatives. A human rights center in Belarus said Stsiapan Latypau used a pen to inflict the wound while he was sitting in court in a defendant’s cage on Tuesday. The center says he was hospitalized and put into an induced coma. Latypau’s lawyer wouldn’t comment. Before stabbing himself, Latypau told his father that investigators had threatened to open criminal cases against his relatives if he failed to admit guilt. Latypau faces charges of staging actions violating public order and other allegations that carry a prison sentence of up to 10 years.