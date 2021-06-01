Biden suspends oil leases in Alaska’s Arctic refuge

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has suspended oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The move reverses a drilling program approved by the Trump administration and revives a political fight over a remote region that is home to polar bears and other wildlife _ and a rich reserve of oil. The Interior Department order follows a temporary moratorium on oil and gas lease activities imposed by President Joe Biden on his first day in office. Biden’s Jan. 20 executive order suggested a new environmental review was needed to address possible legal flaws in a drilling program approved by the Trump administration under a 2017 law enacted by Congress.