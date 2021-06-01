Blair-Taylor Softball defeats Independence/Gilmanton, records 20th win

BLAIR, Wis. (WXOW) - Blair-Taylor is the top-ranked team in Division 4. The Wildcats hosted the Indees of Independence-Gilmanton in Tuesday evening action.

The Wildcats offense put this one away early. By the 3rd inning, it was 12-2 in favor of the wildcats. Alivia Boe launched a ball to deep, left field for an RBI Double.

Blair-Taylor defeated Independence-Gilmanton, 13-3. The Wildcats remain undefeated on the season and improve to 20-0.

Blair-Taylor's Lindsey Steien went 3 for 4 with 2 runs batted-in.