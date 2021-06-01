Chauvin makes appearance on federal charges in Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in last year’s death of George Floyd has made an initial appearance in federal court for allegedly violating Floyd's civil rights.

Derek Chauvin was dressed in an orange prison shirt when he appeared in court via videoconference Tuesday from Minnesota's maximum-security prison in Oak Park Heights, where he's being held as he awaits sentencing for murder.

The federal charges allege Chauvin violated Floyd’s rights as he restrained him face-down while he was handcuffed and not resisting.

Chauvin's attorney said during his murder trial that the officer's actions were reasonable.

Chauvin is also charged in a second indictment alleging he violated the rights of a 14-year-old boy in 2017.