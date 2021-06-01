Community members share concerns over large hog farm

FERRYVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - Residents and those concerned about the environmental impact of a large hog farm spoke out Tuesday about the Crawford County project.

The Roth Feeder Pig II, owned and operated by AV Roth, is what's known as a Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO). The 1,455-acre facility is designed to house almost 3,000 animals and generate approximately 9.4 million gallons of manure and process wastewater according to the Wisconsin DNR.

The project near Wauzeka features a composting area and three barns. This includes a gilt development barn and gestation barn that each contains underfloor waste storage facilities, as well as a farrowing barn with underfloor reception tanks.

Some surrounding community members are opposed to this plan believing the farm is too close to the Kickapoo River. The hog farm's proximity to the river, along with the fact that the current facility is only a few miles away, has caused some to raise concerns about water quality in the region.

The public voiced these concerns at a joint news conference with the Citizen Action of Wisconsin and Crawford Stewardship Project, as they called on the DNR to conduct an Environmental Impact Statement before issuing the farm a permit.

Residents point out that this would be the largest pig feeder in Wisconsin, producing and spreading millions of gallons of manure every year on steep karstic slopes around rivers near the proposed farm. This type of topography, primarily made up of limestone, could allow any contaminants to find their way from the surface into the groundwater faster than other types.

The event featured sampled of water that have been impacted by CAFOs and various guest speakers, including Forrest Jahnke from the Crawford Stewardship Project.

"We do support agriculture. We support this area continuing to produce food to feed this community, even feed the region or the nation," said Jahnke. "But that can't come at the cost of clean water."

After tentatively approving a permit for these plans, the Department of Natural Resources is now encouraging the public to voice their thoughts on the project through a virtual hearing. It's scheduled for June 10 at 10:00 a.m. Registration can be done through this link.

Community members can also submit their concerns in writing to the project's permit drafter at Tyler.Dix@wisconsin.gov.

The public submissions, along with testimony from the hearing will be used to help make a final decision on whether the DNR grant's a permit. Additional information on the permit can be found by calling the permit drafter at 608-220-2096, or by visiting the Wisconsin DNR's website.

Additional information about the farm and project can also be found on the DNR's website.