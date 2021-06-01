Construction spending posts modest 0.2% gain in April

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. construction spending rose a modest 0.2% in April as strength in housing offset further weakness in nonresidential construction. The April increase followed a much stronger 1% gain in March which was revised up from an initial estimate of a slight 0.2% advance. The April increase pushed construction to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.52 trillion in April, 9.8% higher than a year ago. Through the first four months of this year, construction activity is 5.8% higher than the same period in 2020.