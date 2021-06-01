Cool tools make inclusive art mural at Summit

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - Students at Summit Elementary got the opportunity to make some big art with the help of some very cool art supplies.

Zot Artz tools allowed every student to contribute to a giant floor mural.

Created by artist Dwyane Szot, adaptive tools allow children with physical or cognitive challenges create art. Students also get to merge physical movement with the process of creating art. Every student of every ability gets to be actively learning.

"So they walk around with these big pogo painters and they stamp, they have hand rollers that they can do on the floor," said Lindsey Shay, school based physical therapist. "For wheelchairs there's adaptions so we can hook it to the front of the chair, or a walker, so again students can move around."

Every period, a different class was able to add to the giant floor mural, making new paint tracks and designs. New colors and new stamps layer upon layer, added by a new collection of young artists.

Local grants allowed the school district to purchase the Zot Artz tools, allowing for future inclusive art projects.