Country artist Jimmie Allen coming to Copeland Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Jimmie Allen will bring his country sound to Copeland Park on Thursday, September 23rd.

La Crosse Loggers General Manager Ben Kapanke made the announcement Tuesday morning on Daybreak. Allen was originally scheduled to play last September but the event was canceled.

The country star is the first of many expected to be announced for the upcoming year at the Copeland Park & Events Center.

Happening this week at the park, the La Crosse Loggers have their home opener on Wednesday for a full crowd.

More information and tickets over at La Crosse Loggers - Makin' Memories... One Game at a Time! : La Crosse Loggers (northwoodsleague.com)