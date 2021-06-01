COVID-19 hospitalizations at their lowest level in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hospitalizations due to the COVID-19 virus are at their lowest recorded levels in Wisconsin, a 92% drop from the peak less than seven months ago.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association said that as of Monday, there were 186 people reported as hospitalized statewide due to the virus.

The previous low was 192 people on April 2, the first day that the dashboard tracking hospitalizations reported data.

The high was 2,277 patients on Nov. 17, 2020.

The good news comes as mask mandates ended Tuesday in Milwaukee and in state buildings, including the Capitol.

More than 7,000 people have died statewide due to COVID-19.