'Darth Vader House' for sale

DARTH VADER HOUSE
CNN
Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
HOUSTON, Tex. (CNN) -- It's the ultimate dream home for "Star Wars" fans, and it can be yours for just $4.3 million.

It's known as the 'Darth Vader House." The nickname comes from the exterior's resemblance to the famed "Star Wars" villain's helmet.

This 7,000 square-foot home in Houston features four bedrooms and four and a half baths and sits on an 18,000 square-foot lot.

The property also has a four car garage, which just might be enough room to park the Millennium Falcon.

CNN

