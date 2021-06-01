End of recruiting pause has football programs catching up

Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck spoke for many coaches nationwide last December when he noted he still hadn’t shaken the hands of about half the prospects who were about to sign with his program. Those days finally are coming to an end. The NCAA has lifted the recruiting dead period that has been in place since March 13, 2020, due to the pandemic. The NCAA returns to its usual recruiting calendar Tuesday. That allows prospects to meet coaches in person and for coaches to conduct live evaluations of recruits.