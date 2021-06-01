BRF duo leads the charge at Regionals

Galesville, Wis. (WXOW) Evan Anderson and Mike Antonelli carded 77 to lead Black River Falls to the Regional Championship at the Div. 2 Regional Golf Tournament at Trempealeau Mountain.

Black River Falls won with a 336.

McDonell Catholic/Regis took second with a 341.

G-E-T (343) and Arcadia (345) also advanced to the Sectional Tournament.

Other top performers included Sawyer Schmidt (G-E-T) with a 79, Chandler Sonsalla (Arcadia) with an 81 and Caden Skelding (BRF) with an 82.

Complete results can be found here:

Arcadia Results (wiaagolf.org)