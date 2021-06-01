Evers orders Pride flag raised over Capitol building

MADISON (WKOW) -- In honor of LGBT Pride Month, Gov. Tony Evers raised a rainbow flag over the Capitol building Tuesday morning, flanked by community representatives.

According to a news release from Evers' office, Executive Order 120, signed by Evers shortly before raising the flag, all state buildings can now fly the flag throughout the month of June. This is the third time the Pride flag has flown over Madison.

"I am glad today to extend this tradition statewide in encouraging communities and all of our state buildings to celebrate Pride and the diversity, resilience, and joy of LGBTQ individuals across our state,” Evers said in the release.

Evers also signed two other executive orders Tuesday, one mandating gender-neutral language on all documents from his Cabinet, and another banning state funds to be used on so-called "conversion therapy."

“These executive orders today recognize the work we have to do as a state to protect, support, and celebrate all LGBTQ Wisconsinites, especially our kids, and ensure our state is a safe, inclusive, and just place where every person has the resources and support to thrive,” Evers said.