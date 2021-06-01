Greece, 6 others launch EU vaccination certificate system

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece and six other European Union member states are introducing a vaccination certificate system, ahead of the rollout of the program across the bloc on July 1. Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Croatia, and Poland also joined the first stage of the initiative Tuesday. The commonly-recognized certificate will use a QR code with advanced security features. The idea for the program was originally put forward by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.