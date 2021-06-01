Group seeks to turn Des Moines hotel into affordable housing

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A nonprofit is working to buy a motel located just south of Interstate 35 in northwest Des Moines and turn it into affordable housing. Television station WHO 13 reports that the Des Moines City County recently approved funds to go toward Anawim Housing’s project. Anawim says it plans to renovate the 73-unit Days Inn by adding kitchenettes to each unit. The project is estimated to cost the nonprofit about $4 million. Anawim Executive Director Cynthia Latcham says the affordable housing project will operate as an apartment complex, with tenants paying rent — but no more than 30% of their income. Anawim hopes to finalize the purchase of the Days Inn by the end of the year.