Iowa man killed, woman injured in shooting; arrest made

LUTON, Iowa (AP) — Police in northwestern Iowa say a man died and a woman was injured in a shooting outside a home in Luton, and a 20-year-old man has been arrested in the case. The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded around 1:30 p.m. Monday and found the man and woman in the front yard suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities say the man, identified as 40-year-old Russell Mohr of Mapleton, died at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg. About 20 minutes later, a vehicle believed to be driven by the shooter was pulled over on Highway 14. Officials say the driver, 20-year-old Marvin Lynn Hildreth Jr. of Whiting, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and going armed with intent.