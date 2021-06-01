It’s all about the heat.

Warming weather…

After early morning patchy fog, expect plenty of sunshine and highs today will reach into the 70s to near 80 degrees. There will be a slight chance of afternoon showers, but most will be dry today.

Wednesday storms possible...

Once again a weak weather system will affect us for mid-week, but only isolated showers and t-storms are possible Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s to lower 80s, averaging slight above normal.

Heat builds into the weekend…

Highs will be in the middle 80s on Thursday, then readings will push closer to the 90 degree mark for the weekend. Humidity will also be on the rise. That could lead to a few storms Sunday evening into early next week.

Pollen Forecast…

Grass, Pine, and total tree counts are forecasted to be in the medium category through the next couple of days.

