June 1st arrival gives NFL teams more flexibility

Now that the calendar has turned to June, NFL teams can trade or release players and spread the salary cap hit over two years instead of one. That doesn’t mean Aaron Rodgers is going anywhere, but the Packers couldn’t afford to deal him from a financial standpoint until now. Other star players such as Julio Jones and Zach Ertz are more likely to be moved. The Philadelphia Eagles already released wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and defensive tackle Malik Jackson with a post-June 1st designation and the Minnesota Vikings did the same with tight end Kyle Rudolph. With the salary cap expected to increase up to $208.2 million in 2022, teams have more flexibility to make blockbuster moves now that this important date has arrived.