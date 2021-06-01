La Crosse Loggers kick off home opener at full capacity

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Baseball season is back in La Crosse and the team says fans can expect it to look a little different this year.

The La Crosse Loggers are set to host their home-opener tomorrow night at Copeland Park, with fans now able to fill the stands at full capacity. Loggers General Manager Ben Kapanke stated there are some things residents should know before attending the game.

"We're strongly encouraging folks if they need to wear a mask, to wear masks, to socially distance if you need to," said Kapanke. "We've got plenty of real estate around the facility for people to do that and use the hand sanitizers and what not."

Kapanke continued, saying above all else, fans should come ready and excited to enjoy some Loggers baseball.

Tickets for tomorrow night's game are now available for purchase, with the first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.