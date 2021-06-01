Meteorological Summer Kicks Off With Warm Temperatures and Isolated T-Storms

1st Day of Meteorological Summer

Today marks the start of Meteorological Summer and it sure feels like it with temperatures in the upper 70s in the La Crosse region. There is a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm later this afternoon. The evening looks good with partly cloudy skies and temperatures cooling into the 50s.

Storm Chances Continue Wednesday…

There will be another chance for isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday later during the afternoon into the early evening hours.

Hot and Humid Weather Sticks Around…

Temperatures will continue to be on the rise into the 90s by the weekend. Make sure to stay hydrated and have plenty of sunscreen on if you plan to be outside. Rain chances will be on the rebound starting early next week.

Pollen Forecast…

Grass, Pine, and Tree counts are in the medium category.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden