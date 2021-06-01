Mille Lacs walleye fishing returns to catch-and-release only

ONAMIA, Minn. (AP) — Walleye fishing on Mille Lacs Lake has returned to catch-and-release only for the rest of the summer. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has long imposed stricter regulations on the popular lake in an effort to boost its struggling walleye population. For the past several years, anglers haven’t been able to keep walleye they catch on Mille Lacs during the summer. This spring, anglers were allowed to keep one walleye apiece of specified sizes through the Memorial Day weekend. But that’s ending for the summer, and walleye fishing will be off limits entirely for the first two weeks in July.