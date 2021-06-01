Minnesota Update: Numbers of new COVID cases continues to drop

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Figures released Tuesday from the Minnesota Department of Health show 134 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past day.

It continues a downward trend in new cases as the number of vaccinations increase in Minnesota.

Overall, the data states that 2,597,333 people or 46.7 percent have completed the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard.

Among the total population, MDH said 2,926,302 persons, or 52.6 percent, have received a first dose of the vaccine.

MDH data from Monday, the most recently available, show that 56.6 percent of all Houston County residents have received the first dose. 52.5 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series. 99 percent of those 65 and over have had at least one dose of the vaccine according to MDH. 96 percent have completed the vaccination process.

Winona County has had 49.4 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 45.1 percent have completed the vaccine series. 89 percent of those 65+ have had at least one dose of the vaccine. 87 percent are done with getting vaccinated against the virus.

There was one additional death from COVID-19 in the past day, the Minnesota Department of Health said on Tuesday.

To date, a total of 7,427 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,434 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials said in their update the 134 new cases were determined through testing of a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Winona County had four new cases, while Fillmore County had one. For a list of how many cases have been reported in each county click here.

A total of 601,517 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 42,664 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 43,387 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 590,814 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported that the total number of tests completed in the state is 9,956,386. The Department reported that about 4,262,417 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 32,059 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 6,503 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.