New this week: ‘We Are Lady Parts’ & A new ‘The Conjuring’

This week’s new entertainment releases include new music from Liz Phair, Lloyd Banks and Joe Walsh. In “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” the third in the flagship “Conjuring” movie series, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are back as paranormal investigators for a 1981 murder trial in Connecticut considered to be the first known court case in which demonic possession was used as a defense. And the eye-catching title is just the start of the fun with “We Are Lady Parts,” a six-part, London-set TV series about a Muslim female punk band called — you’ve got it — Lady Parts.