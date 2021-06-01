BROWNSVILLE, Minn. (WXOW) - Memorial Day in Brownsville is steeped in tradition and the city was glad to get back together after over a year of being apart during the pandemic.

This Memorial Day was extra special as the unveiling of a new Veterans Memorial at the city's Community Center capped a project the whole city supported.

Starting as an idea in the local VFW Post 6801, it quickly spread and involved other organizations and the City Council.

"And of course the whole VFW got involved with it and as time went on we got more community, Lions Club, community members, other veterans, and the VFW Auxiallary also participated in this project. So we got good collaboration." said Mayor Allen Whitesitt.

Fundraising began and planning progressed smoothly even though a change in the monument location presented a small hurdle.

"Originally we were looking at putting it in a different location. And after looking at the challenges of that location we decided to put it right in front of the Community Center. Some people were hesitant to move it there but after we got the project going they saw that, yeah, this was the spot for it." said Mayor Whitesitt.

Located on the lawn along Main Street, the Veterans Memorial is visible for people to see as they pass by. The monument identifies all branches of the military to include Merchant Marines to ensure all who served and died for the country are recognized and honored.