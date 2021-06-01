Onalaska Police identify fatal motorcycle crash victim

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Onalaska Police said a Holmen man is killed in a collision between his motorcycle and a vehicle Monday afternoon after the man tried to evade police.

Chief Charles Ashbeck said it happened around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Oak Avenue South and Domke St. He provided details of what led to the crash.

An Onalaska officer saw the motorcycle speeding on Highway 35. When the motorcycle stopped at a stop sign on Oak Avenue South, the officer was able to verbally tell the person to pull over. At first, it looked like the person was going to do that but then the motorcycle quickly sped away down Oak Avenue. The officer estimated the motorcycle was traveling up to 100 mph.

As the officer was notifying dispatch he was ending the pursuit, he saw the motorcycle collide with a vehicle at the intersection of Domke St.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle in the crash. Paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene. He was identified as Tou Yia Lor, 33, of Holmen.

The driver of the 2018 Hyundai Tucson was hurt and later taken to a La Crosse hospital for her injuries. She was only identified as a 50-year-old woman from Holmen. Two other people in the vehicle, a 49-year-old woman and a 17-year-old female, were unhurt.

Chief Ashbeck said the department called in the Wisconsin State Patrol Reconstruction Unit given the severity of the accident and injuries. It led to the closure of the intersection where the crash occurred for several hours following the collision.