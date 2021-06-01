Phoenix police officer dies in crash with red-light runner

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials say a Phoenix police officer has died after being hit by a driver who ran a red light and also died. Police say the collision happened Monday night. According to investigators, 27-year-old Officer Ginarro New entered the intersection when his police SUV was hit by the other car. The impact sent the SUV through a brick wall and it came to rest on its side in a parking lot. Firefighters extricated New from the car and he was taken to a hospital but died of his injuries. The other driver who died was a 30-year-old man who was not identified.