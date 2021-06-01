Police officers hope bicycle training makes them more approachable

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Police officers trained on bicycles to improve their approachability with the community.

Summer safety needs ramped up with more recreational activities like trail riding and parades led to the move.

The La Crosse Police Department can give out the same citations on bicycles as they do in a squad car. However, on bikes they can weave in and out of crowds easier. They trained with cones on Tuesday at the Oktoberfest Grounds to stop on a dime.

Lieutenant Phil Martins said bicycle patrols helped keep people safe during peaceful protests.

"We use bicycles a lot," Lt. Martin said. "Bicycles are great for getting in front of the crowd and getting the traffic blocked off so the pedestrians weren't in harm's way [and we can] stop that traffic."

Cone training builds their confidence and makes it easier for slow and controlled movements so they can focus on meeting people in a less hostile format.

"My number one thing that we try to do as a police officer is building that gap between the police department and the overall community as a whole," Neighborhood resource officer Dominick Jacobs said. "So anytime they can see me out there, they see my face other than just driving by in a squad car is huge."

Jacobs said their police gear makes it challenging to stop and go safely.

Training is 32 hours total and they will finish with trail training on Grandad Bluff on Thursday.

Martin also said bicycle police work is more eco-friendly and cheaper than using squad cars.