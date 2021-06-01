Rep. Kind visits Eau Claire touting Restaurant Revitalization Fund

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As businesses begin to reopen at full capacity, they're focusing on how to bounce back after a tumultuous year of layoffs, reduced hours and significant declines in revenue. For restaurant owners, some help is being provided through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF).

Established under the American Rescue Plan, close to $30 billion is appropriated for the fund. The RRF provides up to $10 million in funding that's equal to a restaurant's pandemic-related lost revenue, and recipients don't have to pay it back.

One of the businesses that's approved to receive some of that funding is Houligan's Steak and Seafood in downtown Eau Claire.

"We went from February, having some of our best sales in 20 years, we've been a restaurant for about 20 years, and one month later, we were shut down and remained shut down for about two-and-a-half months," said Houligan's co-owner, Jon Seybold. "It was a challenge."

Democratic Representative Ron Kind was one of the key legislators working on the fund.

Kind stopped by Houligan's on Tuesday to learn how it will help the restaurant recover financially. While there, Kind discussed the significance of the fund in the return to pre-pandemic normalcy.

"It's a bridge to the other side; so we can return to normal, Jon can get his customers in here and get this place filled night after night, and then hiring up the staff in order to meet that demand," Kind said.

Before the pandemic, Houligan's had roughly 30 employees. That number was cut in half when COVID-19 hit, but over the past few months, staffing has slowly increased to 20 workers.