Report scrutinizes FCC response in Puerto Rico after Maria

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A U.S. report has found that abstract emergency response guidelines for the Federal Communications Commission could have caused confusion and delays after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in 2017.vThe Category 4 storm destroyed 96% of telecommunication cell sites in Puerto Rico after slamming into the island in September 2017, leaving people with no way to call for help, apply for federal assistance or make financial transactions, according to the report published by the Government Accountability Office. It stated that the Department of Homeland Security did not specifically outline what actions the FCC should take to help restore communications infrastructure.