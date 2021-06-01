Riverside Park Bandshell grand opening set for Thursday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The official grand opening of the new Riverside Park Bandshell takes place just before the Moon Tunes concert Thursday night.

The project took about two years to complete.

Thursday's event, which takes place at 5 p.m., honors all the people who contributed their efforts to get the bandshell repaired and have a new canopy installed.

The Moon Tunes event begins at 5:30 p.m.

