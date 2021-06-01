Sri Lankan firefighters extinguish blaze on container ship

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Firefighters in Sri Lanka have extinguished a blaze on a container ship that had been burning for 12 days, as a court imposed a travel ban on the captain. The fire on the MV X-Press Pearl ravaged the 5-month-old ship, destroyed most of its cargo, and caused severe pollution in the ocean and along a long stretch of the island nation’s famed beaches. The ship was anchored off the capital, Colombo, waiting to enter its port when it caught fire. The navy believes the blaze was caused by chemicals being transported on the Singapore-flagged vessel.