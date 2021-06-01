To control CWD outbreak, Minnesota bans moving farmed deer

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota wildlife managers have imposed a statewide ban on the movement of farmed white-tailed deer through the end of July as they try to control an outbreak of chronic wasting disease that threatens the state’s wild deer population.

The ban is meant to curtail the spread of the always fatal brain disease, which can spread when captive deer from infected herds are transferred to farms in other parts of the state and pass it on wild deer.

Thirteen deer in a farmed herd in Beltrami County in the heart of northern Minnesota's deer country recently tested positive for chronic wasting disease.