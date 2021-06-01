URI weighs revoking honorary degree from ex-Trump adviser

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The University of Rhode Island is weighing whether to revoke an honorary degree bestowed years ago to Michael Flynn, a university alum who briefly served as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser. The Providence Journal reports the school’s honorary degree committee met twice on the issue earlier this year at the request of URI President David Dooley. The panel sent its recommendation to Dooley on Feb. 12 but a university spokesperson said the outgoing president hasn’t made a decision on the degree, which was bestowed in 2014.