US seizes 2 domain names used in cyberespionage campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says it has seized two domain names used in a cyberespionage campaign that targeted U.S. and foreign government agencies, think tanks and humanitarian groups. The operation was disclosed last week by Microsoft. The company linked it to the same group of Russian intelligence operatives responsible for the massive SolarWinds intrusion that breached federal agencies and private corporations. The company said over the weekend that it was “still not seeing evidence of any significant number of compromised organizations at this time,” and the White House on Friday similarly downplayed the cyber assault as “basic phishing” and said U.S. agencies had largely fended it off.