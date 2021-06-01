Video shows Alabama officer stomping man during arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Video recorded by a bystander shows an Alabama police officer repeatedly stomping on a man who was struggling with another officer during an arrest. The video broadcast Sunday night through Facebook Live shows an officer who appears to be attempting to get the man to roll over so he can be handcuffed. Another officer rushes in and stomps on the man’s right leg five times, yelling “stop resisting” with each blow. The mother of the man shown in the video says her son suffers from schizophrenia. She says a store clerk called police after he asked someone for a dollar.