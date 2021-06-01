Wildlife center hoping for safe return of escaped wolves

STACY, Minn. (AP) — Staff at an Anoka County wildlife center are hoping three wolves that recently escaped their enclosure can be safely returned. The Wildlife Science Center in Stacy is home to about 120 wolves. Animal care coordinator Megan Beckel tells KMSP-TV the center has the largest captive wolf population in North America. Four wolves escaped last week by digging out of their enclosure. Beckel says they were likely searching for a newborn wolf that had been removed for bottle feeding. Beckel says one of the four that escaped, the father of the newborn, was hit by a car and had be put down.