Wisconsin Board of Regents to discuss athletic director hire

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin appears close to hiring a successor to longtime athletic director Barry Alvarez.

The University of Wisconsin System said in a news release Tuesday that the Wisconsin Board of Regents will meet in a closed session Wednesday to consider an employment agreement and compensation for a new athletic director. That’s the sole item on the agenda.

The 74-year-old Alvarez announced April 6 that he was stepping down. His retirement takes effect in the beginning of July.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank has said she hopes to hire someone by the end of June.