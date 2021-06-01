Wisconsin Update: 42% of eligible residents complete COVID vaccination process

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Information from the state's Department of Health Services on Tuesday said that the number of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 stands at 42 percent of those eligible.

In their update, the data showed that 2,444,549 people, or 42 percent of the state's population, have completed the vaccination process.

The numbers said that 2,786,897 people or 47.9 percent of residents in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine according to DHS.

In Western Wisconsin to date, 130,652 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. It equates to 47.6 percent of the total number of people in Western Wisconsin. 117,571, or 42.8 percent, have completed the vaccine series.

The DHS figures show that 63,984 people or 54.2 percent of residents of La Crosse County have had at least one dose of the vaccine. 57,052 people in La Crosse County or 48.3 percent completed the vaccine series according to the state.

In other counties, these are the percentages for the population completing the series of COVID vaccinations: Monroe: 33.1 percent, Vernon: 39.5 percent, Trempealeau: 45.7 percent, and Jackson: 34.5 percent.

DHS said there were four new deaths in the state from COVID-19 in its Tuesday update. It raises the death toll from the virus in the state to 7,094.

46 people were hospitalized in the past day as well.

With another 56 cases, it raises the total number of cases to 610,224 since the beginning of the pandemic.

